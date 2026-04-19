AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,097 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,928 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc's holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 15,382 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 target price on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Evercore lowered their target price on AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $208.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.38. The business's 50 day moving average is $219.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.52. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.54 and a 12-month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.AbbVie's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is currently 293.22%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

See Also

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