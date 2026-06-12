AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,915 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,074 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.6% of Sepio Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sepio Capital LP's holdings in AbbVie were worth $28,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $225.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $397.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.73 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $210.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about AbbVie

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AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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