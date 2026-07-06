Abel Hall LLC Increases Stake in Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

Abel Hall LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD - Free Report) by 429.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,819 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 63,925 shares during the quarter. Abel Hall LLC's holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 63.3% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,446 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.0% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,465 shares of the company's stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company's stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts: Sign Up

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of COLD stock opened at $16.24 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $17.12.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.33. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Americold Realty Trust's quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Americold Realty Trust's payout ratio is -235.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COLD. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients' cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world's largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Americold Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Americold Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Americold Realty Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here