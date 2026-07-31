Abivax SA Sponsored ADR $ABVX Shares Sold by Vivo Capital LLC

Vivo Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX - Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,539 shares of the company's stock after selling 119,766 shares during the period. Abivax comprises about 2.2% of Vivo Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Vivo Capital LLC owned about 0.30% of Abivax worth $26,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABVX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Abivax by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Abivax by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Abivax by 661.5% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 396 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Abivax by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 454 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abivax during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 47.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abivax Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of ABVX stock opened at $124.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.36. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 0.87. Abivax SA Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $148.83.

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abivax SA Sponsored ADR will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Abivax from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Abivax in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Abivax from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Abivax in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Abivax in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABVX

Abivax Profile

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Paris, France, Abivax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for chronic inflammatory diseases and viral infections. The company’s technology platform targets host RNA biogenesis to modulate key immune pathways, offering a differentiated approach aimed at disease modification and improved safety profiles.

Abivax’s lead clinical asset, obefazimod (ABX464), is being evaluated in ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory disorders.

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