ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Purchases 35,498 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,531 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 35,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.0% of ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $208,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,155,295.20. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 73,553 shares of company stock valued at $22,593,804 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan declared a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-friendly capital return profile and highlighting management’s confidence in cash generation.

JPMorgan declared a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-friendly capital return profile and highlighting management’s confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: The bank has raised its dividend for 14 straight years, underscoring a long record of consistency that income-focused investors tend to favor. Article Title

The bank has raised its dividend for 14 straight years, underscoring a long record of consistency that income-focused investors tend to favor. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to frame JPMorgan as undervalued relative to its long-term performance, suggesting some investors still see room for upside if earnings stay resilient. Article Title

Recent commentary continues to frame JPMorgan as undervalued relative to its long-term performance, suggesting some investors still see room for upside if earnings stay resilient. Positive Sentiment: The company was highlighted as one of the “Dogs of the Dow” and a favorite large-bank holding, aided by reports of record prime-brokerage balances during recent volatility. Article Title

The company was highlighted as one of the “Dogs of the Dow” and a favorite large-bank holding, aided by reports of record prime-brokerage balances during recent volatility. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan is expanding its retail banking presence in Germany with a digital-first launch, which is strategically positive over time but unlikely to move the stock materially in the short run. Article Title

JPMorgan is expanding its retail banking presence in Germany with a digital-first launch, which is strategically positive over time but unlikely to move the stock materially in the short run. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group slightly trimmed FY2027 EPS estimates for JPMorgan, though its outlook remains above consensus, so this looks like a modest watch item rather than a major setback.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $295.67 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $256.00 and a one year high of $337.25. The stock's fifty day moving average is $299.94 and its 200 day moving average is $307.25. The stock has a market cap of $792.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here