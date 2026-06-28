ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Sells 59,372 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,855 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 59,372 shares during the quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. owned approximately 0.07% of ServiceNow worth $72,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 200.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $98.64 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $100.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $130.00 price objective on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, FBN Securities cut their target price on ServiceNow from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $142.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

Trending Headlines about ServiceNow

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Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,189,212.72. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

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