ABN Amro Investment Solutions Makes New $5.94 Million Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,404 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $5,937,000.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1,214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,267 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $17,755,000 after buying an additional 97,256 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 75.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,284 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $200.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $205.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $187.00 and a one year high of $252.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company's revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,584,840. This represents a 26.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about TE Connectivity

Here are the key news stories impacting TE Connectivity this week:

Positive Sentiment: TE Connectivity posted Q3 EPS of $2.94, topping estimates, with revenue up 13.8% year over year and record sales of $5.16 billion, showing solid demand across its businesses. PRNewswire earnings release

TE Connectivity posted Q3 EPS of $2.94, topping estimates, with revenue up 13.8% year over year and record sales of $5.16 billion, showing solid demand across its businesses. Positive Sentiment: The company issued fourth-quarter guidance above consensus, calling for EPS of $3.05 and revenue of about $5.3 billion, signaling continued momentum into the next quarter. Reuters outlook article

The company issued fourth-quarter guidance above consensus, calling for EPS of $3.05 and revenue of about $5.3 billion, signaling continued momentum into the next quarter. Positive Sentiment: Management pointed to strong AI-related and industrial demand as key drivers, suggesting the company is benefiting from secular growth trends rather than a one-quarter rebound. TipRanks earnings call summary

Management pointed to strong AI-related and industrial demand as key drivers, suggesting the company is benefiting from secular growth trends rather than a one-quarter rebound. Neutral Sentiment: Investors also noted unusual call-option activity ahead of the results, which may reflect rising speculation around the earnings release rather than a fundamental change. U.S. News stock page

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEL. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC cut shares of TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $255.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TE Connectivity

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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