ABN Amro Investment Solutions Takes Position in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new stake in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 107,058 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 11.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,484 shares of the company's stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at $318,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 8.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,204,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $321,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,087 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,608,278 shares of the company's stock worth $17,691,000 after purchasing an additional 110,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore set a $12.25 price objective on CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial set a $16.00 target price on CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of CNH Industrial from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNH opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 12.27 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92. CNH Industrial N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.80 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.13%.CNH Industrial's revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CNH Industrial

In other news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $490,140.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 71,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $728,610.38. This represents a 40.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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