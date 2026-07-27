ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC Acquires New Holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000. SharkNinja makes up 1.4% of ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SN. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,417 shares of the company's stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its position in SharkNinja by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,343 shares of the company's stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Xponance LLC raised its position in SharkNinja by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company's stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in SharkNinja by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SharkNinja by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the company's stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SN. Bank of America increased their price target on SharkNinja from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SharkNinja from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen cut SharkNinja from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, SharkNinja presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Stock Performance

Shares of SharkNinja stock opened at $148.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.76. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.12 and a 1-year high of $156.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 10.70%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SharkNinja

In other SharkNinja news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 6,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $782,091.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,697.50. This represents a 79.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 40.80% of the company's stock.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

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