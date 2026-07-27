ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC Invests $1.19 Million in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. $PAGS

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,764,422 shares of the company's stock worth $65,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,223 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,610,914 shares of the company's stock worth $63,729,000 after buying an additional 3,435,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,616 shares of the company's stock worth $44,514,000 after buying an additional 139,227 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 4,450,160 shares of the company's stock worth $44,858,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,926,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,854,000 after buying an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $9.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $12.32. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $642.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Thursday. They set a "hold" rating and a $10.40 price objective for the company. Autonomous Res downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered PagSeguro Digital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.98.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAGS

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a Brazil-based financial technology company that specializes in digital payment solutions for merchants and consumers. Through its online platform and a suite of physical point-of-sale devices, the company enables businesses of all sizes to accept credit and debit cards, process e-commerce transactions, and manage payments via QR codes and digital wallets. In addition to payment acceptance, PagSeguro offers prepaid accounts, funds transfers, and working-capital credit lines designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio includes portable card readers, countertop terminals, and mobile point-of-sale devices that connect via Bluetooth or cellular networks.

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