Absher Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.94 Million Investment in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,804 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000. Intuit comprises approximately 0.3% of Absher Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Get Intuit alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 522.3% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,697 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $34,852,000 after purchasing an additional 43,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791,212 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,848,954,000 after buying an additional 471,451 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 20,717 shares of the software maker's stock worth $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,618 shares of the software maker's stock worth $37,452,000 after acquiring an additional 47,148 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,974 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $39,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intuit from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $649.00 to $591.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $498.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $274.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.84 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The firm's fifty day moving average is $314.01 and its 200 day moving average is $418.31. The company has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.65 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Intuit's payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total transaction of $94,592.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,554.36. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $309.45 per share, for a total transaction of $386,812.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $386,812.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuit, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuit wasn't on the list.

While Intuit currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here