Absolute Capital Management LLC Acquires 18,593 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 867.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,736 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 18,593 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 93.3% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 480.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $81.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $342.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $91.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.19. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Phillip Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.39.

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Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,805,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,231,126. This trade represents a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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