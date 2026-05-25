Academy Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Academy Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,379 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 8.1% of Academy Capital Management's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Academy Capital Management's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $61,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $266.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,706 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $1,011,812.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 74,948 shares in the company, valued at $20,462,302.96. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 11,475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.66, for a total transaction of $3,014,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,002,203.80. This represents a 50.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 146,773 shares of company stock worth $37,989,011 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $312.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. New Street Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.66.

Read Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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