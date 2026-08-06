Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO - Free Report) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,868 shares of the company's stock after selling 140,402 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.24% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $8,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 482 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 38.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 921 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $58.07.

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Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $47.87 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.29 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 6.24%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Academy Sports and Outdoors's payout ratio is presently 10.56%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company's product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

See Also

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