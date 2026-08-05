Acadia Realty Trust $AKR Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,863,349 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 63,109 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.40% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $35,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Danske Bank A S grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 32.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 342.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 62,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,726 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Acadia Realty Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Acadia Realty Trust from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AKR

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Down 3.0%

AKR stock opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.25). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 12.14%.The company had revenue of $95.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.260 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Acadia Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.29%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust NYSE: AKR is a Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored and necessity-based shopping centers. The company targets retail properties that serve densely populated urban and suburban markets and typically feature essential tenants such as supermarkets, drugstores, fitness centers and other service-oriented retailers. As a self-managed REIT, Acadia oversees leasing, property management, financing and construction activities through its in-house platform.

Acadia's portfolio is diversified across property types and lease structures, with an emphasis on sites that benefit from long-term consumer traffic and resilient tenancy.

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