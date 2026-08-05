Acadian Asset Management Inc. $AAMI Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI - Free Report) by 1,471.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,337 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 182,904 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.55% of Acadian Asset Management worth $10,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Acadian Asset Management by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the company's stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Acadian Asset Management by 18.2% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 22,582 shares of the company's stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadian Asset Management by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 84,513 shares of the company's stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Acadian Asset Management by 58.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,930 shares of the company's stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAMI shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Acadian Asset Management from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Acadian Asset Management from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Evercore set a $84.00 price objective on Acadian Asset Management in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Acadian Asset Management from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price target on Acadian Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.67.

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Acadian Asset Management Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of AAMI opened at $91.91 on Wednesday. Acadian Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.90 and a 12-month high of $92.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.30. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $78.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.39.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $183.20 million during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management had a return on equity of 189.32% and a net margin of 15.17%. Analysts anticipate that Acadian Asset Management Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Acadian Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Acadian Asset Management's dividend payout ratio is 14.13%.

Acadian Asset Management Company Profile

Acadian Asset Management is a global investment management firm specializing in quantitative research and systematic strategies. Since its founding in 1986, the firm has developed data-driven models designed to identify and capture investment opportunities across equity and fixed income markets. By integrating advanced analytics, proprietary risk management tools and a disciplined investment process, Acadian seeks to deliver consistent performance for institutional clients.

The firm's core offerings include institutional equity portfolios, fixed income strategies and multi-asset solutions.

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