Acadian Asset Management Inc. $AAMI Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI - Free Report) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,200 shares of the company's stock after selling 273,263 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.68% of Acadian Asset Management worth $13,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAMI. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadian Asset Management by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the company's stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management by 12.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company's stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. ANB Bank boosted its position in shares of Acadian Asset Management by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. ANB Bank now owns 8,588 shares of the company's stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Acadian Asset Management by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the company's stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC grew its position in shares of Acadian Asset Management by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company's stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Acadian Asset Management from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acadian Asset Management from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Acadian Asset Management from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Acadian Asset Management from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Acadian Asset Management

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Richard Jonathan Hart sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $6,697,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 73,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,946,605.11. The trade was a 57.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acadian Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAMI opened at $86.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.32. Acadian Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.20 and a 1 year high of $88.30.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $183.20 million for the quarter. Acadian Asset Management had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 189.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Acadian Asset Management Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Acadian Asset Management's dividend payout ratio is currently 14.13%.

Key Acadian Asset Management News

Here are the key news stories impacting Acadian Asset Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings significantly beat expectations. Acadian reported second-quarter earnings of $1.33 per share, up from $0.64 a year earlier and $0.30 above the $1.03 analyst consensus. Revenue totaled $183.2 million. The earnings surprise supports the view that operating performance is strengthening. Acadian Asset Management Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Acadian reported second-quarter earnings of $1.33 per share, up from $0.64 a year earlier and $0.30 above the $1.03 analyst consensus. Revenue totaled $183.2 million. The earnings surprise supports the view that operating performance is strengthening. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded AAMI from “hold” to “strong-buy.” The upgrade may add buying interest and reinforces the positive reaction to the company’s earnings momentum. Zacks

The upgrade may add buying interest and reinforces the positive reaction to the company’s earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Acadian declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share. Shareholders of record on September 11 will receive payment on September 25. The dividend equates to approximately $0.40 annually and a 0.5% yield, providing a modest shareholder return. Acadian Asset Management dividend announcement

Shareholders of record on September 11 will receive payment on September 25. The dividend equates to approximately $0.40 annually and a 0.5% yield, providing a modest shareholder return. Neutral Sentiment: Management held its second-quarter earnings call to discuss results for the period ended June 30, 2026. The transcript and presentation provide additional details, but the reported information does not identify a specific new catalyst beyond the earnings beat. Acadian Asset Management Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Acadian Asset Management Company Profile

Acadian Asset Management is a global investment management firm specializing in quantitative research and systematic strategies. Since its founding in 1986, the firm has developed data-driven models designed to identify and capture investment opportunities across equity and fixed income markets. By integrating advanced analytics, proprietary risk management tools and a disciplined investment process, Acadian seeks to deliver consistent performance for institutional clients.

The firm's core offerings include institutional equity portfolios, fixed income strategies and multi-asset solutions.

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