Acasta Partners UK LLP Invests $2.11 Million in USA Rare Earth Inc. $USAR

Acasta Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 97,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000. USA Rare Earth makes up approximately 1.1% of Acasta Partners UK LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of USA Rare Earth by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in USA Rare Earth by 158.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new stake in USA Rare Earth in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in USA Rare Earth in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in USA Rare Earth in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other USA Rare Earth news, Director Carolyn Trabuco sold 13,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $296,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at $427,688.91. This trade represents a 40.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company's stock.

USA Rare Earth Stock Performance

NASDAQ USAR opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.55. USA Rare Earth Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $43.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that USA Rare Earth Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of USA Rare Earth from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised USA Rare Earth from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Northland Securities began coverage on USA Rare Earth in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth Company Profile

USA Rare Earth NASDAQ: USAR is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.

In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.

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