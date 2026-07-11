Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,843 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 22,359 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Accenture were worth $32,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Accenture by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 282,340 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $75,752,000 after purchasing an additional 61,314 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 557,516 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $149,582,000 after purchasing an additional 149,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,070,930 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $17,726,831,000 after buying an additional 854,361 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 335,314 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $89,965,000 after buying an additional 36,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307,722 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $350,862,000 after buying an additional 969,792 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Mizuho lowered their target price on Accenture from $280.00 to $226.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Accenture from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Accenture from $253.00 to $175.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Accenture from $247.00 to $201.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $193.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $863,026.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,267,746.28. This represents a 27.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $3.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.19. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,631,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,515,054. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $118.15 and a one year high of $291.09. The firm has a market cap of $90.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13. The business's fifty day moving average price is $160.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Accenture's dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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