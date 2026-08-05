Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,213 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 11,899 shares during the period. CX Institutional's holdings in Accenture were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 341,854 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $42,540,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 27.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,794,695 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $355,870,000 after acquiring an additional 389,483 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Accenture by 27.2% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 20,673 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 15,516 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 22,580 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Accenture Stock Up 2.9%

NYSE ACN opened at $170.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $118.15 and a fifty-two week high of $291.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.87. The stock has a market cap of $113.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Accenture's payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 10,498 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,710,964.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 17,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,890,450.30. This represents a 37.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Accenture from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Dbs Bank cut shares of Accenture from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $186.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $192.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Accenture

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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