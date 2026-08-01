Access Investment Management LLC Buys 27,995 Shares of Kforce Inc. $KFRC

Access Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC - Free Report) by 74.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,520 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 27,995 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Kforce worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 893,564 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,629,000 after purchasing an additional 41,740 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 51.5% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 666,331 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $19,484,000 after buying an additional 226,520 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 499,733 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $15,452,000 after buying an additional 117,290 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kforce by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 442,523 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $13,683,000 after buying an additional 198,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Kforce by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 411,706 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $12,343,000 after buying an additional 243,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KFRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair raised Kforce from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Kforce in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Kforce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Kforce from $42.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Kforce NASDAQ: KFRC Stock is a Workforce Recovery Play

Read Our Latest Report on Kforce

Kforce Price Performance

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $56.55 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $61.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $349.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.11 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 3.59%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Kforce has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.790 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Kforce's payout ratio is 75.47%.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc is a professional staffing services firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol KFRC. The company specializes in connecting organizations with skilled talent in technology, finance and accounting, and related business functions. Through a nationwide network of offices, Kforce partners with clients across industries to deliver both flexible contract staffing and direct hire placement solutions.

Kforce's core offerings include temporary staffing, permanent placement, and project-based consulting engagements.

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