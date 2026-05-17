Accredited Investors Inc. Invests $57.96 Million in Sezzle Inc. $SEZL

Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 913,042 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,955,000. Sezzle accounts for approximately 3.1% of Accredited Investors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Accredited Investors Inc. owned approximately 2.67% of Sezzle at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Sezzle by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,494,617 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,867,000 after purchasing an additional 587,129 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sezzle by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,864,000 after purchasing an additional 46,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Sezzle from $94.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $76.00 price objective on Sezzle in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sezzle from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Sezzle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sezzle

Sezzle Trading Down 4.7%

NASDAQ SEZL opened at $98.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 6.91. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Sezzle Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $186.74.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $135.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.74 million. Sezzle had a return on equity of 87.46% and a net margin of 30.83%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul Paradis sold 25,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,627,848.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 449,956 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,480,454.80. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Charles Youakim sold 7,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $512,865.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,332,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $880,278,075.02. The trade was a 0.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 84,291 shares of company stock worth $7,521,182 in the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company's technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

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