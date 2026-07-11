Accredited Investors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,196 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 5,628 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.'s holdings in Intel were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,816 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 34,033 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 618,965 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $27,315,000 after buying an additional 79,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 39,402 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ INTC opened at $109.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $552.06 billion, a PE ratio of -177.16 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $142.35. The firm's fifty day moving average is $118.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. HC Wainwright set a $150.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, June 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $97.88.

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Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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