Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,945 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,694 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,940,000 after buying an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 32,931 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 6,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 248.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the technology company's stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $715.00 to $410.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $450.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $463.69.

Get Our Latest Report on Tyler Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 5,174 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.93, for a total transaction of $1,914,017.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 7,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,437.22. This trade represents a 40.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Abigail Marshall Diaz-Pedrosa acquired 610 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $325.08 per share, with a total value of $198,298.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,064.84. This represents a 118.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 7,298 shares of company stock valued at $2,658,721 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $341.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $338.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.32. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $283.71 and a one year high of $621.34.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.07). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $575.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

See Also

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