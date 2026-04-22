Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,722 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCN. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 10,081.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 321,731 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $54,961,000 after buying an additional 318,571 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 6,419 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTI Consulting currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $165.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FCN

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

FCN opened at $186.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.10 and a 200-day moving average of $169.39. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.31 and a 52-week high of $187.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.39. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $990.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $918.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. FTI Consulting's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.900-9.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company's primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

Further Reading

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