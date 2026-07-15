ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW - Free Report) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,630 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 57,625 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $1,176,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,533 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 69,964 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,732,941 shares of the technology company's stock worth $91,448,000 after acquiring an additional 825,671 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 781,468 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $37,362,000 after acquiring an additional 480,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,391,125 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $66,510,000 after acquiring an additional 52,946 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ACI Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.98. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $57.60. The company's fifty day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $425.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $410.08 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACIW shares. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered ACI Worldwide from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded ACI Worldwide from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised ACI Worldwide from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACIW

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide NASDAQ: ACIW is a global software company that provides electronic payment and banking solutions to financial institutions, merchants and billers. The company's platforms enable real-time processing of credit, debit, ACH, bill payments, faster payments and money transfers, as well as integrated fraud prevention services. Headquartered in Naples, Florida, ACI serves clients across banking, payments and commerce sectors worldwide.

ACI's modular suite of applications can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments to meet diverse operational needs.

Further Reading

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