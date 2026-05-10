ACM Research, Inc. $ACMR Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR - Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,972,103 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 125,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.31% of ACM Research worth $196,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACMR. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in ACM Research by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,504,305 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $97,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,405 shares in the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new position in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,428,000. Triata Capital Ltd lifted its stake in ACM Research by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Triata Capital Ltd now owns 2,003,225 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $78,386,000 after purchasing an additional 413,000 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,881,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ACM Research by 396.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,993 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $13,187,000 after purchasing an additional 269,094 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ACM Research from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ACM Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACMR

ACM Research Stock Up 1.1%

ACMR stock opened at $59.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.20. ACM Research, Inc. has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $71.65.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $231.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.69 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

More ACM Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting ACM Research this week:

Insider Activity at ACM Research

In other news, Director Tracy Liu sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $718,650.00. Following the sale, the director owned 110,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,307,086.52. The trade was a 11.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles C. Pappis sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,110,750. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company's stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc NASDAQ: ACMR designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

Further Reading

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