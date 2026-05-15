ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Buys 37,825 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. $SMBC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC - Free Report) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,032 shares of the savings and loans company's stock after buying an additional 37,825 shares during the period. Southern Missouri Bancorp comprises about 0.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned 0.81% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,681 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director Charles R. Love sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $37,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,220 shares of the company's stock, valued at $974,080. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SMBC opened at $67.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.68. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.60 and a twelve month high of $70.10.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.98 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 12.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Southern Missouri Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Missouri Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $70.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Southern Missouri Bancorp

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: SMBC is a bank holding company headquartered in West Plains, Missouri, serving as the parent of Southern Bank. The company focuses on delivering community banking services to individual and commercial customers across southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. It operates branch offices in local markets and provides a comprehensive suite of deposit and lending products tailored to both urban and rural communities.

Through its subsidiary, Southern Bank, the company offers deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside digital and mobile banking platforms.

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