ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Grows Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Free Report) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,445,593 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,028,778 shares during the quarter. Arrow Electronics accounts for approximately 5.9% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned about 6.69% of Arrow Electronics worth $379,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 80,092 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 25,965 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $827,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company's stock.

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Arrow Electronics Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE ARW opened at $214.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.79 and a 1 year high of $215.68. The business's 50-day moving average is $162.70 and its 200 day moving average is $136.59.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.39 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 2.17%.Arrow Electronics's quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.32-4.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $183.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $214.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARW

Insider Activity

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO William F. Austen bought 3,960 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.87 per share, with a total value of $601,405.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 44,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,791,930.14. This trade represents a 9.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard John Marano sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.32, for a total value of $388,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 24,096 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,590.72. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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