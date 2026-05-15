ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,237,048 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 7.2% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned about 0.09% of Johnson & Johnson worth $462,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $26,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.04.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,251,310.02. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE JNJ opened at $230.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.27. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $147.33 and a 52 week high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. Johnson & Johnson's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 60.12%.

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Leerink Partners upgraded Johnson & Johnson to Outperform and lifted its price target, citing stronger growth prospects from upcoming drug launches and broader oncology/immunology momentum. Article Title

Leerink Partners upgraded Johnson & Johnson to Outperform and lifted its price target, citing stronger growth prospects from upcoming drug launches and broader oncology/immunology momentum. Positive Sentiment: New clinical and commercial updates around CAPLYTA, cardiology, Crohn’s disease, and robotics may support confidence in J&J’s innovation pipeline. Article Title

New clinical and commercial updates around CAPLYTA, cardiology, Crohn’s disease, and robotics may support confidence in J&J’s innovation pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: J&J’s stock remains below some recent highs and has been consolidating after earnings, suggesting investors are still weighing valuation and execution. Article Title

J&J’s stock remains below some recent highs and has been consolidating after earnings, suggesting investors are still weighing valuation and execution. Negative Sentiment: A bladder-cancer survey highlighted the significant burden of current standard treatments, which may reinforce concerns about unmet needs and the pace of innovation in that area. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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