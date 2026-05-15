ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Increases Position in Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO - Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,133,782 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 26,712 shares during the period. Thor Industries accounts for 6.6% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned approximately 7.82% of Thor Industries worth $424,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 497 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thor Industries alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Thor Industries

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 2,600 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $229,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 139,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,266,750. This represents a 1.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $105.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on THO

Thor Industries Stock Up 3.4%

THO opened at $77.37 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.82 and a fifty-two week high of $122.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.66 and a 200-day moving average of $97.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.31. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.02%.The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Thor Industries's payout ratio is currently 64.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related components for the leisure travel market. Through its family of well-known brands—such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone RV and Thor Motor Coach—the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of motorized and towable RVs, complemented by aftermarket parts and service solutions. Thor offers products that span travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and Class A, B and C motorhomes, addressing both entry-level and premium segments.

Founded in 1980 when Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein acquired Airstream from Beatrice Foods, Thor Industries has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest RV producers in the world.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Thor Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Thor Industries wasn't on the list.

While Thor Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here