ACT Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR

ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,979,000. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals accounts for 4.0% of ACT Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ACT Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company's stock.

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Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.9%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $81.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $82.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of -37.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.17. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.09% and a negative net margin of 48.38%.The business had revenue of $73.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hongbo Lu sold 2,970 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $228,333.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 52,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,998,682.56. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Daniel Joseph Apel sold 13,095 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $934,328.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 162,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,623,271.75. This trade represents a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 26,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,662 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company's approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

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