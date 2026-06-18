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ACT Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 24,600 Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Written by MarketBeat
June 18, 2026
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Key Points

  • ACT Capital Management bought a new stake in Amazon during the fourth quarter, purchasing 24,600 shares worth about $5.68 million. Amazon now represents 4.6% of the fund’s portfolio and is its 8th-largest holding.
  • Several other institutional investors also increased their Amazon positions, and institutional ownership stands at 72.2% of the company’s shares. The article also notes that insiders sold shares recently, including SVP David Zapolsky and CEO Douglas J. Herrington.
  • Amazon’s stock was down 3.5% and opened at $237.47, while the company reported strong quarterly results with EPS of $2.78 and revenue of $181.52 billion, both above estimates. Analysts remain largely bullish, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $312.78.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

ACT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,600 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $5,678,000. Amazon.com makes up 4.6% of ACT Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. MilWealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Amazon.com by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $266,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 485,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,242,432.13. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.5%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $237.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock's fifty day moving average is $255.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $278.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Phillip Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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