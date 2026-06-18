ACT Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.1% of ACT Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its stake in International Business Machines by 424.6% in the 4th quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 260,740 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $77,234,000 after buying an additional 211,040 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 18,288 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 993,743 shares of the technology company's stock worth $280,439,000 after purchasing an additional 32,072 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,122 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $3,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.17.

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International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $262.04 on Thursday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $212.34 and a 52 week high of $332.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $251.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

See Also

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