Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,443 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 46,200 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.3% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.'s holdings in Walmart were worth $37,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Walmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WMT opened at $114.60 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $123.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.22. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.23 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $912.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,435,203.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,985,527.94. The trade was a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.19, for a total value of $342,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 574,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $67,953,695.07. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,730 shares of company stock valued at $12,444,624. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Craig Hallum set a $150.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Friday, March 6th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on Walmart from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.85.

Read Our Latest Report on WMT

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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