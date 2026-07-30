ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Buys 148,514 Shares of Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR $SLN

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SLN - Free Report) by 628.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,157 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 148,514 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Silence Therapeutics worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 286,698 shares of the company's stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 30,358 shares in the last quarter. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $897,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $480,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLN. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLN opened at $11.55 on Thursday. Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $545.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.34% and a negative net margin of 8,943.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Silence Therapeutics Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Leveraging its proprietary EnCore lipid nanoparticle delivery platform, the company aims to silence disease-causing genes in the liver and other tissues. Silence's technology is designed to enhance targeted delivery of small interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules, with the goal of achieving durable therapeutic effects and improved safety profiles compared with traditional drug modalities.

The company's lead product candidates include SLN360, an siRNA therapeutic designed to reduce lipoprotein(a) levels for cardiovascular risk reduction, and SLN124, aimed at treating hereditary hemochromatosis and beta-thalassemia by modulating iron metabolism.

Further Reading

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