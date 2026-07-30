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ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Makes New $816,000 Investment in Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR $ANL

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Adlai Nortye logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ANL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 117,909 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $816,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Adlai Nortye at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANL. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Adlai Nortye by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the company's stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adlai Nortye in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adlai Nortye in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adlai Nortye Stock Performance

Shares of ANL opened at $12.38 on Thursday. Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $17.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ANL. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Adlai Nortye in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Adlai Nortye in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Adlai Nortye from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JonesTrading started coverage on shares of Adlai Nortye in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Adlai Nortye in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adlai Nortye has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Adlai Nortye

About Adlai Nortye

(Free Report)

Adlai Nortye Inc NASDAQ: ANL is a specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in China’s Jiangsu Province. The company focuses on the research, development, production and sale of fine chemicals, with a primary emphasis on amino acids and their derivatives.

Adlai Nortye’s product portfolio includes betaine compounds, a range of high-purity L-amino acids such as L-methionine, L-threonine and glycine, as well as various chemical intermediates. These offerings serve multiple end markets, including animal feed and nutrition, personal care and cosmetic formulations, pharmaceutical ingredients and industrial chemical processes.

The company operates multiple production facilities alongside an in-house research and development center dedicated to process innovation and quality control.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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