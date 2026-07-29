Adelante Capital Management LLC Has $203.46 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,029,079 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the quarter. Welltower comprises about 13.3% of Adelante Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Welltower worth $203,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,466,264,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 955.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 9,513,540 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,765,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,612,016 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,744,520 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,994,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,421,471 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $17,154,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,088 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Welltower by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,826,035 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,123,082,000 after buying an additional 1,734,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Welltower Price Performance

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $243.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.16 billion, a PE ratio of 111.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.51 and a 12 month high of $255.20. The business's 50-day moving average price is $223.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 12.15%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.360-6.440 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Welltower's previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is currently 146.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Welltower from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $248.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $235.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WELL

Trending Headlines about Welltower

Here are the key news stories impacting Welltower this week:

Positive Sentiment: Welltower reported second-quarter normalized funds from operations (FFO) of $1.60 per share , up 25% year over year and above the $1.55 consensus estimate. Total portfolio same-store net operating income (SSNOI) increased 15.5%, led by 20.5% growth in its Seniors Housing Operating portfolio. Welltower Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Welltower reported second-quarter normalized funds from operations (FFO) of , up 25% year over year and above the $1.55 consensus estimate. Total portfolio same-store net operating income (SSNOI) increased 15.5%, led by 20.5% growth in its Seniors Housing Operating portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $6.36-$6.44 , above the $6.32 analyst consensus. Strong occupancy gains, higher revenue per occupied room and continued seniors-housing acquisitions support the improved outlook. Welltower's Q2 FFO Beat Estimates on Strong SHO NOI Growth

Management raised its fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to , above the $6.32 analyst consensus. Strong occupancy gains, higher revenue per occupied room and continued seniors-housing acquisitions support the improved outlook. Positive Sentiment: The quarterly dividend was increased 14.9% to $0.85 per share , payable August 20 to shareholders of record August 12. The increase signals management’s confidence in cash-flow growth, although the indicated yield remains relatively modest at about 1.4%.

The quarterly dividend was increased 14.9% to , payable August 20 to shareholders of record August 12. The increase signals management’s confidence in cash-flow growth, although the indicated yield remains relatively modest at about 1.4%. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue reached $3.54 billion , beating the $3.40 billion estimate and rising 39.1% year over year. The growth reflects Welltower’s expanding portfolio and investment activity, but investors will monitor whether acquisitions translate into sustained FFO growth.

Revenue reached , beating the $3.40 billion estimate and rising 39.1% year over year. The growth reflects Welltower’s expanding portfolio and investment activity, but investors will monitor whether acquisitions translate into sustained FFO growth. Negative Sentiment: Reported net income was $0.61 per diluted share , below the $0.66 consensus estimate and down from $1.28 a year earlier. The earnings miss may be weighing on the shares despite the FFO beat and stronger guidance. Welltower Earnings Report

Reported net income was , below the $0.66 consensus estimate and down from $1.28 a year earlier. The earnings miss may be weighing on the shares despite the FFO beat and stronger guidance. Negative Sentiment: At roughly 121 times earnings and near its 52-week high, Welltower’s valuation leaves limited room for disappointment, making the GAAP EPS shortfall a more significant near-term concern.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

See Also

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