Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,477 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 20,858 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.4% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $23,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 418.0% during the 4th quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 518 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Cisco Systems Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $115.38 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $119.39. The company has a market capitalization of $455.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.92 and a 200-day moving average of $80.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,981 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $634,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 187,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,874,211.50. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 32,103 shares of company stock worth $3,160,587 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Erste Group Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

See Also

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