Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,042.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,751 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 17,110 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 912.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Netflix by 912.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,463,498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290,988 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 639.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,871,951 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,269,594,000 after purchasing an additional 30,158,900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 891.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,134,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 850.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,858,157 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,018,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716,017 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating and a $125 price target , citing Netflix’s advertising business, expanding live sports strategy, and long-term subscriber growth potential. Article Title

Bank of America reiterated a rating and a , citing Netflix’s advertising business, expanding live sports strategy, and long-term subscriber growth potential. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are becoming more constructive after Netflix’s advertiser presentation, suggesting the company’s ad tier is gaining credibility with Wall Street. Article Title

Analysts are becoming more constructive after Netflix’s advertiser presentation, suggesting the company’s ad tier is gaining credibility with Wall Street. Positive Sentiment: Omdia projected connected TV advertising revenue will nearly double by 2030, with Amazon, Netflix, and Google expected to capture a large share, reinforcing the long-term upside in Netflix’s ad business. Article Title

Omdia projected connected TV advertising revenue will nearly double by 2030, with Amazon, Netflix, and Google expected to capture a large share, reinforcing the long-term upside in Netflix’s ad business. Positive Sentiment: Netflix is expanding further into consumer products, including candy and toys, which could create additional brand-monetization opportunities beyond streaming. Article Title

Netflix is expanding further into consumer products, including candy and toys, which could create additional brand-monetization opportunities beyond streaming. Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces focused on whether Netflix is now “cheap” relative to its history, but these were largely valuation debates rather than fresh fundamental catalysts. Article Title

Several commentary pieces focused on whether Netflix is now “cheap” relative to its history, but these were largely valuation debates rather than fresh fundamental catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Other articles highlighted long-term upside targets and comparisons to prior performance, but they mainly echoed existing bullish sentiment instead of adding new information. Article Title

Other articles highlighted long-term upside targets and comparisons to prior performance, but they mainly echoed existing bullish sentiment instead of adding new information. Negative Sentiment: Netflix remains below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and has lagged the broader market over the past year, showing that investors still have concerns about growth durability and near-term execution. Article Title

Netflix remains below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and has lagged the broader market over the past year, showing that investors still have concerns about growth durability and near-term execution. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted recent pullbacks tied to weaker guidance and investor skepticism, which continues to weigh on the stock despite solid underlying fundamentals. Article Title

Netflix Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $89.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays set a $110.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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