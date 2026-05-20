Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Purchases 5,663 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 490.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,817 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.'s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 344.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research cut GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,090.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Price Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $1,010.87 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $442.56 and a 52 week high of $1,181.95. The company's 50 day moving average price is $966.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $782.12. The stock has a market cap of $271.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. GE Vernova's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Vernova, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Vernova wasn't on the list.

While GE Vernova currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here