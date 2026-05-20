Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Raises Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,779 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.'s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $235.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.99. The stock has a market cap of $152.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.38 and a 1-year high of $263.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DELL. Evercore boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $198.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 116,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.48, for a total value of $21,167,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,687,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at $307,919,306.72. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO David Alan Kennedy sold 19,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $3,559,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 183,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,420,695.41. This represents a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dell unveiled new AI infrastructure offerings, including Deskside Agentic AI, PowerStore Elite storage, PowerEdge 18th-gen servers, and PowerRack, all aimed at helping enterprises deploy AI faster with better security, lower latency, and data-sovereignty control.

Dell unveiled new AI infrastructure offerings, including Deskside Agentic AI, PowerStore Elite storage, PowerEdge 18th-gen servers, and PowerRack, all aimed at helping enterprises deploy AI faster with better security, lower latency, and data-sovereignty control. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Dell’s growing AI momentum, including strong enterprise demand, a record AI backlog, and surging AI server orders, reinforcing the case that AI infrastructure is driving Dell’s growth outlook.

Multiple reports highlighted Dell’s growing AI momentum, including strong enterprise demand, a record AI backlog, and surging AI server orders, reinforcing the case that AI infrastructure is driving Dell’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive, with Evercore and Bank of America both raising price targets, signaling confidence that Dell’s AI server and data-center pipeline can keep supporting earnings growth.

Analysts turned more constructive, with Evercore and Bank of America both raising price targets, signaling confidence that Dell’s AI server and data-center pipeline can keep supporting earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Dell and OpenAI-related coverage suggested the company is becoming an on-prem channel for frontier models and enterprise AI tools, which adds to the AI story but is still early in monetization.

Dell and OpenAI-related coverage suggested the company is becoming an on-prem channel for frontier models and enterprise AI tools, which adds to the AI story but is still early in monetization. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned that Dell’s stock may already be rich after its recent run, and there are lingering concerns that supply constraints and lofty valuation could limit near-term upside.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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