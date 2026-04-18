Adelphi Trust Co Buys Shares of 7,549 Visa Inc. $V

Adelphi Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,549 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000. Visa accounts for 2.2% of Adelphi Trust Co's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Visa by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Visa by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,941 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 1,133 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 18,367 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $387.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Visa from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $388.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Stock Up 0.7%

V stock opened at $317.33 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $311.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.89 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Visa's revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.14%.

Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

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