Adient $ADNT Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Adient (NYSE:ADNT - Free Report) by 89.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,443 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 153,483 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.42% of Adient worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADNT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Adient by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,684,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,809,000 after purchasing an additional 208,938 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Adient by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,384,904 shares of the company's stock worth $88,614,000 after purchasing an additional 211,843 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Adient by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,890,233 shares of the company's stock worth $45,517,000 after buying an additional 718,538 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Adient by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,848,690 shares of the company's stock worth $35,439,000 after buying an additional 210,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,599,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,671,000 after buying an additional 445,343 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Stock Performance

NYSE ADNT opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 0.39%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adient will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Adient from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised Adient from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Adient from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Adient from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADNT

Insider Transactions at Adient

In other Adient news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 22,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $499,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 110,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,221.06. This represents a 16.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company's stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc NYSE: ADNT is a leading global supplier of automotive seating and interior components. Established in 2016 through a spin-off from Johnson Controls, the company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat assemblies, seat structures, mechanisms, foams, textiles, trim and electronics. Adient's product portfolio spans a wide range of seating solutions, from entry-level designs to luxury and high-performance seats, and extends to interior modules such as door panels and center consoles.

Serving major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the world, Adient works closely with automakers to develop lightweight, comfortable and safety-oriented seating systems.

See Also

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