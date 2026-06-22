Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 366,779 shares of the software company's stock after buying an additional 11,911 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Adobe worth $89,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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More Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe unveiled a major expansion of its Creative Agent and Firefly AI tools across Photoshop, Premiere, Illustrator, InDesign, and Frame.io, which could improve user productivity and support future monetization through deeper AI integration. Article Title

Adobe unveiled a major expansion of its Creative Agent and Firefly AI tools across Photoshop, Premiere, Illustrator, InDesign, and Frame.io, which could improve user productivity and support future monetization through deeper AI integration. Positive Sentiment: Adobe also announced an AI skills initiative with LinkedIn, reinforcing its positioning in the growing enterprise AI training and marketing workflow market. Article Title

Adobe also announced an AI skills initiative with LinkedIn, reinforcing its positioning in the growing enterprise AI training and marketing workflow market. Neutral Sentiment: Adobe’s latest quarterly results beat expectations and management issued FY2026 guidance above consensus, but the stock has still lagged as investors question whether growth can reaccelerate enough to justify the valuation.

Adobe’s latest quarterly results beat expectations and management issued FY2026 guidance above consensus, but the stock has still lagged as investors question whether growth can reaccelerate enough to justify the valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary from Jim Cramer was mixed, with a cautious tone around Adobe’s future because of competition and uncertainty about the company’s longer-term growth path. Article Title

Commentary from Jim Cramer was mixed, with a cautious tone around Adobe’s future because of competition and uncertainty about the company’s longer-term growth path. Negative Sentiment: Freedom Broker downgraded Adobe to Hold from Buy and sharply cut its price target, highlighting concerns that the post-earnings setup is less compelling than before. Article Title

Freedom Broker downgraded Adobe to Hold from Buy and sharply cut its price target, highlighting concerns that the post-earnings setup is less compelling than before. Negative Sentiment: Separate coverage noted Adobe stock falling alongside other software names amid a broader selloff in subscription software, suggesting the market is rotating away from the group despite solid fundamentals. Article Title

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $195.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $190.12 and a one year high of $392.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. TD Cowen cut their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $278.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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