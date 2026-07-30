Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,382 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Adobe were worth $9,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,275,165,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,399 shares of the software company's stock valued at $912,705,000 after buying an additional 920,353 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Adobe by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,888,283 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,711,583,000 after buying an additional 742,646 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Adobe by 566.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 820,823 shares of the software company's stock worth $199,526,000 after buying an additional 697,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $167,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CLSA began coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Adobe from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Dbs Bank cut Adobe from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Adobe from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $271.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $263.43 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $226.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.12 and a twelve month high of $370.86. The company has a market capitalization of $104.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.The firm's revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: FTC approval removes a key deal risk: U.S. regulators granted early approval for Adobe’s acquisition of Topaz Labs, a developer of AI-powered image-enhancement tools. The clearance reduces antitrust uncertainty and allows Adobe to advance the transaction, strengthening its creative-AI product portfolio. FTC Grants Early Approval for Adobe’s Acquisition of Topaz Labs

U.S. regulators granted early approval for Adobe’s acquisition of Topaz Labs, a developer of AI-powered image-enhancement tools. The clearance reduces antitrust uncertainty and allows Adobe to advance the transaction, strengthening its creative-AI product portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Topaz Labs deal reinforces the AI growth narrative: Investors appear to view the acquisition as a way for Adobe to add specialized image-quality and enhancement capabilities to its broader creative ecosystem. The deal supports the thesis that rising AI-generated content could increase demand for professional editing, verification and workflow tools. Why Is Adobe Stock Climbing Today

Investors appear to view the acquisition as a way for Adobe to add specialized image-quality and enhancement capabilities to its broader creative ecosystem. The deal supports the thesis that rising AI-generated content could increase demand for professional editing, verification and workflow tools. Neutral Sentiment: Adobe continues to build credibility around responsible AI: The company joined the Open Source AI Cybersecurity Alliance, which is focused on shared defenses and standards for safer AI systems. The move may improve Adobe’s positioning with enterprise customers, although it is unlikely to have an immediate financial effect. Adobe Joins Open Source AI Cybersecurity Alliance

The company joined the Open Source AI Cybersecurity Alliance, which is focused on shared defenses and standards for safer AI systems. The move may improve Adobe’s positioning with enterprise customers, although it is unlikely to have an immediate financial effect. Neutral Sentiment: Creator and education initiatives provide brand support: Pearson’s 2026 Adobe Certified Professional World Championship highlighted student use of Adobe’s creative software. The event supports ecosystem engagement and brand visibility but has limited direct impact on near-term revenue or earnings. Pearson Names Certiport 2026 Adobe Certified Professional World Champion

Pearson’s 2026 Adobe Certified Professional World Championship highlighted student use of Adobe’s creative software. The event supports ecosystem engagement and brand visibility but has limited direct impact on near-term revenue or earnings. Negative Sentiment: Competitive and execution risks remain: Commentary comparing Adobe Express with Canva and analysis noting uncertainty around Adobe’s AI transition underscore concerns about competition, monetization and whether new AI features can accelerate growth enough to offset disruption from generative-AI tools.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.51 per share, with a total value of $1,945,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,434,074.05. This trade represents a 130.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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