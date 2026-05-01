Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,416 shares of the software company's stock after selling 67,231 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE's holdings in Adobe were worth $55,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $246.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company's fifty day moving average is $250.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.20. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.13 and a 1 year high of $422.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. Adobe's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Summit Redstone set a $350.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Adobe from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $447.00 target price on shares of Adobe and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $338.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

More Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at $87,561,884.52. This represents a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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