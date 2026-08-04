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ADT Inc. $ADT Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
ADT logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Janus Henderson increased its ADT stake by 33% in the first quarter, buying 840,819 additional shares for a total holding of 3.39 million shares. Institutional investors collectively own 87.22% of the company.
  • ADT reported quarterly EPS of $0.23, topping estimates by $0.01, while revenue of $1.31 billion exceeded forecasts and rose 1.9% year over year. Shares were trading up 3.3% at $7.89.
  • ADT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.055 per share, equivalent to an annualized $0.22 payout and a 2.8% yield. Analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with an $8.23 price target.
  • Interested in ADT? Here are five stocks we like better.

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT - Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,387,488 shares of the security and automation business's stock after purchasing an additional 840,819 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.43% of ADT worth $22,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ADT in the fourth quarter worth about $192,996,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ADT by 124.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,160,099 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $314,954,000 after buying an additional 20,062,625 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,927,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,077,811 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $70,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,483,043 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $47,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company's stock.

ADT Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.00. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09.

ADT (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.85%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. ADT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. ADT's payout ratio is 30.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ADT from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ADT in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $7.50 price target on shares of ADT in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADT

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Omar Khan acquired 7,280 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $50,086.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 7,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,086.40. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fawad Ahmad acquired 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 302,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,754.50. The trade was a 2.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 54,855 shares of company stock worth $376,172 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

ADT Profile

(Free Report)

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ADT (NYSE:ADT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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