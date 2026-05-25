Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,067 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 5,148 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.8% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $266.32 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.50 and a 200-day moving average of $231.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Argus reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.66.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,742 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.59, for a total transaction of $982,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 476,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $125,248,077.48. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 11,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.66, for a total transaction of $3,014,023.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,002,203.80. This represents a 50.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,773 shares of company stock valued at $37,989,011. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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