Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS - Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,720 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 11,489 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $14,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,122 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,314,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 345.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 42,898 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 33,274 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,982 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMS traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.47. 14,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,683. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.69 and a 1 year high of $179.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.75%.The firm had revenue of $693.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Advanced Drainage Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on Advanced Drainage Systems and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $176.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $190.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMS

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc NYSE: WMS is a leading manufacturer and supplier of water management solutions in North America. Headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio, the company specializes in the design, production and distribution of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) drainage pipe and related products. Its core business addresses stormwater management, on-site septic systems and erosion control for residential, commercial and infrastructure projects.

The company's product portfolio includes corrugated plastic pipe, tubing, fittings, geocells, geogrids and stormwater structures such as inlets, manholes and detention/retention systems.

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